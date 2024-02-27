Report: Pistons agree to buyout with veteran big man Mike Muscala

The Detroit Pistons and veteran big man Mike Muscala have agreed to a contract buyout that will allow Muscala to catch on with a contender and be available for the playoffs, according to media reports.

Muscala, who played well for the Pistons, immediately after he arrived from the Washington Wizards, has played sparingly recently. It is unclear if the Pistons proactively sat him knowing a buyout was coming or if Muscala asked for a buyout when it became clear the Pistons were committing to James Wiseman as the backup center.

Muscala played in only 13 games for the Pistons, where he averaged 3.5 points and 2.2 rebounds. It must be said, however, that the Pistons have played 58 games and notched nine wins. Muscala was on the roster for four of those victories.

He was good. He spaced the floor. He played smart defense. He clearly could have helped the Pistons the rest of this year. Alas, we can’t seem to have nice things.

With the move, the Pistons have one open roster spot. It is unclear if the Pistons will keep the spot open, convert a current two-way player to a standard contract, or sign a player off the street.

The move also means Detroit’s center rotation currently stands at Jalen Duren as the starter, James Wiseman as the backup and ???. Isaiah Stewart can play center, of course, and he might excel most in that position, but the Pistons seem allergic to putting Beef Stew at the five. Basketball Reference estimates Stewart has played 71% of his minutes at power forward this season, and even that sees low.