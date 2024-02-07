Detroit Pistons NBA Trade Deadline Survey

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Detroit Pistons fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Detroit Pistons have already made a couple of smaller moves leading into the NBA Trade Deadline, but there are some bigger fish the Pistons will need to fry as the deadline approaches at 3 p.m. on Thursday.

The first is what the priority should be if they decide to do anything other than nibbling around the edges of the roster. The trade for Simone Fontecchio represents an investment in the future, but the trade of Monte Morris for some bench fodder and a second doesn’t really seem to move the needle at all.

The question then remains, should the Pistons be prioritizing sending out veterans for whatever picks they can get — like the second they got for Morris but better picks by sending out better players like Alec Burks or Bojan Bogdanovic? Or should they try to consolidate their assets, the vets, expiring fodder like Joe Harris and James Wiseman, in order to get an actual starter-level player on a multi-year deal that the original team might regret offering. Think Dejounte Murray or DeAndre Hunter from the Hawks or D’Angelo Russell from the Lakers or any other completely competent if overpaid veteran who could actually play a sizable role for the Pistons.

Also, we must ask ourselves what the Pistons should and will do with Killian Hayes. Does Detroit keep him in town to take Morris’ spot in the rotation or is that Marcus Sasser’s job now? Do they find a taker for him? Do they release him?

Lastly, and perhaps most importantly, do you even want Troy Weaver making these moves? You might be anxious for the Pistons to wheel and deal, but do you trust the man in charge? Let us know, by taking the survey below.

