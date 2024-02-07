Detroit Pistons veteran perimeter shooter Alec Burks is a potential trade target for both the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Pistons pair of veterans have been hot names on the trade market for contending teams looking to add scoring, but Detroit has thus far been reluctant to move either unless the deal is too good to pass up.

Burks is on an expiring $10.5 million deal while Bogdanovic makes $20 million this season with a $19.7 million option next year that is only guaranteed for $2 million.

The value of either player is tough to gauge, but conventional wisdom pegs Burks as netting a couple second-round picks and Bogdanovic a mid- to low first-round pick. Whether that is enough to move the needle for the Pistons remains to be seen.

Speaking on NBA Today on Wednesday, Woj reportedly said, “Teams like Philadelphia remain really active whether it’s players like Alec Burks or Bojan Bogdanovic.”

Burks has been a potential Knicks target since New York made their big move for OG Anunoby at the cost of two of their most reliable back court players in Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett.

On the broadcast, Woj reportedly said, “The Knicks have been an active team. They wanted to improve, especially their bench scoring at the deadline. I don’t think that’s changed with the group of injuries they’ve had,” and then mentioned their interest in Burks to fill that role.

A known favorite and former player in New York for Tom Thibodeau, Burks would supply the quick-hitting offense the lineup has been missing since dealing the pair of guards.

The Sixers, meanwhile, likely covet both the scoring talents of Burks and Bogdanovic as well as their favorable contracts. Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey wants to improve for the stretch run, especially while his team is dealing with myriad injuries, but also loves to go big-game hunting every offseason.

The Sixers have only four players under contract for next season — Joel Embiid, Paul Reed, Jaden Springer, and pending restricted free agent Tyrese Maxey, who will certainly be signing a big new deal. Philly likely wants to preserve as much practical space as possible as it looks to reshape the roster into a contender around Embiid.