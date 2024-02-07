Pistons vs. Kings GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

The Detroit Pistons are facing the Sacramento Kings on a tough road trip and will be without Cade Cunningham (knee management), Bojan Bogdanovic, and Isaiah Stewart. They were also be without the services of traded players Kevin Knox and Monte Morris. That means we get to see more Killian Hayes (for one more game, maybe more) and will be shorthanded pretty much everywhere on the roster. Should be a fun late-night game!

Game Vitals

When: 10 p.m. ET

Where: Golden One Center in Sacramento, CA

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Piston +13

Projected Lineups

Detroit Pistons (6-43):

Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Ausar Thompson, Mike Muscala, Jalen Duren

Sacramento Kings (29-20)

De’Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, Harrison Barnes, Keegan Murray, Domantas Sabonis