NBA Trade Deadline Open Thread: Because everything impacts the Detroit Pistons somehow

The NBA Trade Deadline is today. In fact, it’s in four hours. The deadline has already been in full gear, with Buddy Hield traded to the Sixers, and Gordon Hayward traded to the Thunder.

The Pistons have been rumored to be engaged with the Sixers (though the Hield deal maybe ends those talks) and the Knicks on veterans Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks. Killian Hayes could be sent to the Grizzlies.

In fact, as I type this short post out to give everyone a comment swimming people to jump into, the Pistons just traded for Danuel House to get a second-round pick from the Sixers. Fun! Story coming!