Pistons vs. Blazers GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

The most shocking thing about this game is that somehow the Detroit Pistons are only 5.5-point underdogs to the Portland Trail Blazers. The Pistons, to be clear, is fielding roughly one-third of actual team tonight. Isaiah Stewart remains out with an ankle injury, but the Pistons are also down seven players due to pending trades, and two players are officially on the injury report because they are being waived by the Pistons — Killian Hayes and big man Danilo Gallinari. The Blazers are also short-handed. Deandre Ayton Malcolm Brogdon and Scoot Henderson are out.

Even Detroit’s available players are a little banged up. Cade Cunningham is available, but did sit out last night’s win against the Kings as part of injury mangement for his knee. Ausar Thompson rolled his ankle against the Kings, but is giving it a go tonight.

Those two will join Jalen Duren, Jaden Ivey, Mike Muscala, Marcus Sasser, and James Wiseman as healthy bodies. The Pistons are also calling on Stanley Umude and Jared Rhoden from the G League to field a full (unless your Monty Williams) nine-man rotation.

Game Vitals

When: 10 p.m. ET

Where: Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +5.5

Projected Lineups

Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Ausar Thompson, Mike Muscala, Jalen Duren

Anfernee Simons, Rayan Rupert, Jerami Grant, Matisse Thybulle, Duop Reath