The Pindown: Trade Deadline Breakdown

The Pindown: A Detroit Pistons Podcast is your home for fan-driven Pistons content. Hosted by Wes Davenport, from Motor City Hoops and producer of the Pistons Pulse Podcast, and Blake Silverman, DBB’s resident draft expert. The guys bring a reasoned analysis to a uniquely interactive show.

The Pistons were the most active team at the NBA trade deadline this year. Bringing in all of Simone Fontecchio, Quentin Grimes, Troy Brown Jr., Shake Milton, and Malachi Flynn. Wes and Blake break down the types of players the Pistons added, what their roles may be, and what this means for the team moving forward. They also explain why all of this is a massive vote of confidence in Jaden Ivey from the entire organization — even Monty Williams.

We’ve got you covered for all this and more in this week’s episode!

