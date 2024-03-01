The Pindown: Bad Calls Can’t Stop Cade

The Pindown: A Detroit Pistons Podcast is your home for fan-driven Pistons content. Hosted by Wes Davenport, from Motor City Hoops and producer of the Pistons Pulse Podcast, and Blake Silverman, DBB’s resident draft expert. The guys bring a reasoned analysis to a uniquely interactive show.

The refs may have cost the Pistons a game, Mike Muscala hit the free agent market, but Cade just keeps ballin’. This week, Wes and Blake discuss why you maybe shouldn’t be so upset at the refs for that Knicks loss, what the Muscala buyout means for James Wiseman, and the starting five that Monty Williams reportedly committed to. They also compare Jalen Duren to Andre Drummond in his year 2, breaking down who may be a better fit next to Cade Cunningham.

