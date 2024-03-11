Pistons vs. Hornets GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

The Detroit Pistons are bad, young, and have experienced a ton of roster turnover this season. They are at least mostly healthy, with Quentin Grimes set to return after playing just four games with the Pistons since his trade from New York. Ausar Thompson, however, is out with what is being called an illness/asthma issue. The Charlotte Hornets, meanwhile, are bad, young, have had moderate roster turnover, and are absolutely racked with injuries. Out tonight for the Hornets are LaMelo Ball, Mark Williams, Cody Martin, Bryce McGowens, and Seth Curry. Tre Mann is doubtful. This is why the Pistons are, shockingly, favored in a game. The Hornets, though, are playing the absolute Charmin softest part of their schedule, and they know it. A four-game stretch sees them face the Wizards, Nets, Pistons and Grizzlies. They are 1-1 so far — a 12-point loss to the Wizards and an 11-point win against the Nets. There aren’t too many winnable games left on their schedule, so the Hornets are going to want to compete tonight.

Game Vitals

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons -3.5

Projected Lineups

Detroit Pistons (10-53)

Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Simone Fontecchio, Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren

Charlotte Hornets (18-48)

Vasilije Micic, Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges, Grant Williams, Nick Richards