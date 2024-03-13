Pistons vs. Raptors GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

The Toronto Raptors would seemingly rather lose to the Detroit Pistons tonight, thank you very much. The Raptors are in a soft reset and are looking to build around young Scottie Barnes. However, their pick in the upcoming NBA Draft is only top-six protected. The Raptors currently own the seventh-worst record in the NBA with 17 games remaining. They are a half-game ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies in the standings. As they look to face the Detroit Pistons, would it surprise you that the Raptors injury report is as follows: Scottie Barnes (out), RJ Barrett (out), Jakob Poeltl (out), Gary Trent Jr. (out)?

The Pistons don’t seem to mind. They have won two of their past three games and even if it means ONLY ending the season with the second- or third-best lottery odds, they’d seemingly to prefer to win some games. Also, it’s 313 Day, and the Pistons are celebrating the life of J Dilla. If Detroit doesn’t win, I’m going to be livid. Especially because if the Pistons do lose, it will be because of Bruce Brown and Kellly Olynyk revenge games.

Game Vitals

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons -3.5

Projected Lineup

Detroit Pistons (11-53)

Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Simone Fontecchio, Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren

Toronto Raptors (23-42)

Immanuel Quickley, Bruce Brown, Gradey Dick, Ochai Agbaji, Kelly Olynyk