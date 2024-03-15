The Pindown: The Best Stretch of Basketball this Season

The Pindown: A Detroit Pistons Podcast is your home for fan-driven Pistons content. Hosted by Wes Davenport, from Motor City Hoops and producer of the Pistons Pulse Podcast, and Blake Silverman, DBB’s resident draft expert. The guys bring a reasoned analysis to a uniquely interactive show.

These past 4 games have unquestionably been the best stretch of basketball the Pistons have played this season. Cade is playing like “the man”, Fontecchio looks like a perfect addition and Monty Williams has even fixed the rotation! But this recent stretch isn’t without its warts. Blake and Wes break it all down, discussing Cade’s incredible play, the possession-to-possession rollercoaster that is Jalen Duren and Jaden Ivey’s shooting slump. They also break down the recent strong play from James Wiseman and list out some players who would be ideal fits with the Pistons in the upcoming draft.

We’ve got you covered for all this and more in this week’s episode!

Detroit Bad Boys YouTube

Follow Wes Davenport on Twitter @TheRealWesD3

Follow Blake Silverman on Twitter @BlakeSilverman

Follow Detroit Bad Boys on Twitter @DetroitBadBoys