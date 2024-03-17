Pistons vs. Heat GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

The Detroit Pistons aren’t going to win many games, committing 17 turnovers like they did in 108-95 loss to the Miami Heat on Friday. They are going to win zero games against any team in which they surrender 33 points off of those turnovers, as they did Friday. Today, they have a matinee rematch against the Miami Heat where they can rebound. Fourteen of those turnovers came from Detroit’s starters, with 10 from Jaden Ivey, Cade Cunningham, and Jalen Duren alone. It’s a shame because they wasted a great game from Simone Fontecchio, who scored 24 points and played the closest thing to quality defense on the team. Unfortunately, that team's defense is still going to miss two of its biggest cogs as Ausar Thompson and Quentin Grimes remain out for Detroit.

Game Vitals

When: 3 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +5.5

Projected Lineups

Detroit Pistons (12-54)

Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Simone Fontecchio, Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren

Miami Heat (36-30)

Terry Rozier, Duncan Robinson, Jaime Jaquez, Caleb Martin, Bam Adebayo