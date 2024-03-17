Final: Bam Adebayo’s 30-foot buzzer beater downs Detroit

Winning teams make winning plays and winning decisions. On a night when the Detroit Pistons’ 2004 title team was celebrated, Detroit’s franchise player, Cade Cunningham, did not make the winning play. It resulted in the Pistons falling to the Miami Heat 104-101 on a buzzer-beating three-pointer by Bam Adebayo.

The Pistons were down five until a driving Cunningham found Isaiah Stewart in the corner for a three. Detroit forced a shot clock violation on the ensuing possession and Cunningham went one-on-one at the top of the key against Terry Rozier. Cade was able to relatively easily shake his defender and get to the rim to tie the game at 101.

The Pistons played another strong defensive possession and Evan Fournier forced a turnover with 23 seconds remaining. The Pistons had the ball in Cade’s hands and could have taken the clock down to zero if they’d wanted.

Instead, Cade tried to get loose on the wing and felt like he had a clean look with nine seconds remaining. The 3-pointer missed and the Heat were able to take the ball up the floor, find Adebayo and he calmly launched the 30-foot game-winner.

Cade has to know better than to take that shot. With Pistons champions, including Mr. Big Shot Chauncey Billups, Richard Hamilton, Ben Wallace, Tayshaun Prince, Mehmet Okur and more, Cunningham made the rookie mistake.

After so many smart decisions, tough defense, and clutch shot-making, it’s tough to lose that way. Yet, lose they did.

The Pistons were led by Evan Fournier with 18 points, who finished the game as a floor spacer instead of Jaden Ivey. Cunningham finished with 17 points and nine assists. The Hea were led by 30 points by Duncan Robinson, who was hitting clutch three after clutch three all night. Adebayo, the hero of the game, added 20 points and 17 rebounds and showed Detroit why he should be considered one of the top centers in the NBA.

The loss means Detroit was swept by Miami this season, including games where Detroit lost by one point and tonight’s three-point loss.