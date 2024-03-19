Submit your questions for The Pindown: A Detroit Pistons Podcast

It’s mailbag time. Send in your questions now for Wes and Blake to answer this week on The Pindown: A Detroit Pistons Podcast. Please submit your question to the comments section here or on X/Twitter to @TheRealWesD3 and/or @blakesilverman.

Join Wes and Blake on Thursday at 6 p.m. ET where we’ll discuss the past week of Detroit basketball. Send in any questions you have to hear answered on the show. Which members of the team’s “core” should the Pistons keep for the long haul? How can they string together some wins heading into the end of the season? Which NBA draft prospects should you keep an eye on throughout March Madness? We’ll take both pre-submitted questions as well as some from the live chat.

The podcast will be uploaded to all audio platforms on Friday morning.

The Pindown: A Detroit Pistons Podcast Vitals:

When: Thursday March 21 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Detroit Bad Boys YouTube Channel

How to submit questions:

Detroit Bad Boys Website: Comment section of the weekly Pindown episode articles.

Twitter: @detroitbadboys , @blakesilverman or @therealwesd3

, or YouTube: Chat section of The Pindown live recording — Subscribe here

As always, leave any questions or topics you want to be discussed in the comment section below.

Listen to the show’s recording Friday morning wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Last Week’s Show: