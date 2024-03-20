Detroit Pistons sign Chimezie Metu to 10-day contract

The Detroit Pistons signed stretch forward Chimezie Metu to a 10-day contract, the team announced today.

He began the season with the Phoenix Suns, appearing in 37 games, including five starts, averaging five points and three rebounds in 12.1 minutes per game on the year. At February’s trade deadline, he was sent to the Memphis Grizzlies in a three-team deal that netted the Suns David Roddy and Royce O’Neale. The Grizzlies waived Metu the following day, according to Spotrac.

Throughout his career, he has averaged 5.6 points and 3.3 rebounds per game over 246 career games and 31 starts. He played a majority of those games with the Sacramento Kings, where he spent the past three seasons prior to signing a one-year deal in Phoenix.

He began his NBA career with the San Antonio Spurs, who brought him in as the No. 49 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. He played three seasons at USC prior to the NBA, where he was named first-team All-Pac-12 in 2018 and second-team All-Pac-12 and Most Improved Player in 2017. Over his three collegiate seasons, he averaged 12.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.

The Pistons have six games over their next 10 days to get a look at Metu, including tonight’s contest against the Indiana Pacers, should he be available. Detroit had an open roster spot, which Metu now absorbs, where he can compete for another 10-day deal or a rest of season contract.