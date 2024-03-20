The Detroit Pistons’ mantra to end the season has been “run through the tape,” but significant injuries mean it is likely to limp to the finish line. The latest setbacks include season-ending medical issues for two starters—rookie Ausar Thompson and big man Isaiah Stewart.

The team announced that Thompson is sidelined for the rest of the season and is being treated for a blood clot. The plan is for him to continue conditioning work and begin non-contact basketball activities at the end of the season and then ramp up for a full return next season. Stewart’s issue is less serious, but he will be sidelined for the remainder of the season due to a right hamstring strain he suffered in the game against the Boston Celtics.

Thompson’s absence had been a bit mysterious. He has missed the past five games, first being ruled out for issues related to asthma, which was then simply termed a medical issue absence. This is a bit of speculation, so forgive me, but people are so quick to label ill-intent on the Pistons, I think I will do my best to attempt to presume the progression here.

It seems that, PERHAPS, Thompson had an issue with conditioning or stamina that was first attributed to an issue with asthma. Makes sense. Tis the season for asthma sufferers dealing with a change in season. When that conditioning issue didn’t improve then the Pistons might have investigated further and found a blood clot issue. It’s scary stuff, but treatable when detected so I’m glad that it was discovered and being sorted out.

The Stewart injury is more straightforward and a bummer for a player whose ultimate role in Detroit is unclear despite the team making a long-term commitment to him prior to the season. The starting power forward experiment has not been a resounding success. Most folks are penciling in Detroit to spend big money on a forward this offseason, and so perhaps Stewart retains his starting spot with a perimeter-oriented small forward addition this offseason. Or he loses his spot with a more natural power forward addition, and he becomes the first big off the bench. Or maybe he’s traded. Everything is really on the table in Detroit outside of Cade Cunningham.

Thompson’s rookie year ends after 63 games that saw him excel as a multi-positional defender but struggle with huge holes in his offensive game. He averaged 8.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 turnovers. He shot 57.5% on twos but only 18.6% on threes.

Stewart averaged 10.9 points and 6.6 rebounds. He shot 38.3% on 3.8 3-point attempts per game and is probably Detroit’s most reliable defensive presence. Their absences mean more playing time for Simone Fontecchio and Stanley Umude.