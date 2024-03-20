Pistons vs. Pacers GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

We have officially entered the part of the season where it is an endurance/torture test for fans to actually see things through to the end. Cade Cunningham is being load managed and regressing a bit, and on top of that the Detroit Pistons are down two starters for the rest of the season. One of the worst teams in the NBA will be without the services of Isaiah Stewart and Ausar Thompson. That is on top of being without the services of two legitimately exciting trade deadline acquisitions in Simone Fontecchio and Quentin Grimes. Yeeeesh.

Tonight, the beleaguered Pistons play the Indiana Pacers. I’m sure it will go well. Why wouldn’t it?

Game Vitals

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +11

Projected Lineup

Detroit Pistons (12-56)

Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Tousan Evbuomwan, Stanley Umude, Jalen Duren

Indiana Pacers (38-31)

Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner