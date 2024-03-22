The Pindown: Ivey & Duren’s Future in Detroit

The Pindown: A Detroit Pistons Podcast is your home for fan-driven Pistons content. Hosted by Wes Davenport, from Motor City Hoops and producer of the Pistons Pulse Podcast, and Blake Silverman, DBB’s resident draft expert. The guys bring a reasoned analysis to a uniquely interactive show.

Spring has sprung, March Madness has begun, and Cade Cunningham was the one to torch the Pistons best chance at victory this past week. Clearly, it’s March in the D. This week, the guys breakdown that fateful play vs. the Heat and if Monty Williams should have called time out. Blake and Wes also discuss the difficult decisions that this Pistons organization will need to make this offseason surrounding Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren, and the fit of this core with Monty Williams’ offensive system. Finally, they explore the possibility of trading this year’s first round pick and note the differences between Coach Casey and Coach Monty to this late point in the season.

