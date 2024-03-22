Pistons vs. Celtics GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

The Detroit Pistons are quickly running out of time if they hope to avoid the ignominy of having the worst record in franchise history. They currently stand at 12-57. That means they have 13 games remaining to get an additional five wins. It won’t be easy, especially not tonight against the visiting Boston Celtics. Not only are the Celtics one of if not the best teams in the NBA, but the Pistons are more banged up than at almost any point in this miserable season.

The latest blow came earlier Friday when the team announced Stanley Umude would miss the rest of the season with a fractured ankle. Umude, who has toiled in the G League, was poised to get serious NBA minutes for the first time as Detroit’s win rotation was decimated even before the Umude injury.

Ausar Thompson is out for the season with a blood clot issue. Simone Fontecchio remains out with a big toe contusion. Quentin Grimes is out with continued knee issues. Shifting to power forward and the news doesn’t get any better. Isaiah Stewart is lost for the season with a right hamstring strain and Taj Gibson is out with hamstring soreness.

I’m not thinking this game is going to go too well for the Pistons. The only chance Detroit has is that Boston hands over the game via sitting out most of its lineup. Already, four our of five of the Celtics’ starters are listed as game-time decisions, with only Derrick White assured to play.

Game Vitals

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +14.5

Projected Lineups

Detroit Pistons (12-57)

Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Evan Fournier, Tosan Evbuomwan, Jalen Duren

Boston Celtics (55-14)

Derrick White, Jalen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, Kristaps Porzingis