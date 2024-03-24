Pistons vs. Pelicans GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

Strap in, folks, because the Detroit Pistons will be facing the New Orleans Pelicans for a matinee game today without six of the first seven members of their ideal rotation. Yes, the worst team in the NBA is somehow even more decrepit. Today, Detroit will be playing without starting point guard Cade Cunningham (knee), starting big man Jalen Duren (back), its most reliable bench scorer Simone Fontecchio (toe), best perimeter defender Ausar Thompson (illness), best big man defender Isaiah Stewart (hamstring), best bench defender Quentin Grimes (knee), and bench reinforcements Stanley Umude (ankle) and Taj Gibson (hamstring).

Well, at least we will surely get no shortage of Jaden Ivey with the ball in his hands. And Troy Brown should get some run! Maybe Zion will do cool stuff that isn’t toooooooo embarrassing.

Game Vitals

When: 3 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +15

Projected Lineups

Detroit Pistons (12-58)

Marcus Sasser, Jaden Ivey, Troy Brown, Chimezie Metu, James Wiseman

New Orleans Pelicans (43-27)

CJ McCollum, Trey Murphy, Herbert Jones, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas