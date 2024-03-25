Pistons vs. Knicks GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

The Detroit Pistons are playing the second night of a back-to-back against the New York Knicks and are once again missing the majority of its meaningful rotation. All the same players who missed Sunday’s lopsided loss to the New Orleans Pelicans will miss tonight. That means no Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren, Isaiah Stewart, Ausar Thompson, Quentin Grimes or Simone Fontecchio.

Presuming the Pistons don’t pull off a miracle victory, it will be Detroit’s 60th loss of the season with 10 more to play. The Pelicans game featured 39 minutes from 10-day big man Chimezi Metu, the unboxing of Troy Brown Jr., the return of Malachi Flynn, and plenty of minutes for G League players Tosan Evbuomwan, Buddy Boeheim and Jared Rhoden. Expect more of the same tonight. Get hyped.

Game Vitals

When: 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +17.5

Projected Lineup

Detroit Pistons (12-59)

Marcus Sasser, Jaden Ivey, Troy Brown Jr., Chimezie Metu, James Wiseman

New York Knicks (42-28)

Jalen Brunson, Miles McBride, Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, Isaiah Hartenstein