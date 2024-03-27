Pistons vs. Wolves GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren are back in the starting lineup as the Detroit Pistons face the Minnesota Timberwolves in a road matchup at Target Center. Unfortunately, Jaden Ivey has joined the long list of Pistons on the injured list and is out for tonight’s game. Still, having the team’s best player makes the game partially watchable, and having Duren supply some rim pressure at least opens up the offense a bit. All that being said, the Pistons are +16.5 dogs, and that just feels amazingly correct. Less than 10 of these miserable games to go after tonight.

Game Vitals

When: 8 p.m. ET

Where: Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +16.5

Projected Lineups

Detroit Pistons (12-60)

Cade Cunningham, Marcus Sasser, Tosan Evbuomwan, Chimeze Metu, Jalen Duren

Minnesota Timberwolves (49-22)

Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Naz Reid, Rudy Gobert