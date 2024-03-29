The Pindown: Jack Kelly on the State of the Team

The Pindown: A Detroit Pistons Podcast is your home for fan-driven Pistons content. Hosted by Wes Davenport, from Motor City Hoops and producer of the Pistons Pulse Podcast, and Blake Silverman, DBB’s resident draft expert covering both the Pistons and the Motor City Cruise. The guys bring a reasoned analysis to a uniquely interactive show.

The last time Jack Kelly joined the show, the Pistons were fresh off an exciting win against the Chicago Bulls. There was hope and optimism on the season to come. How times have changed. Jack breaks down what went wrong this season, why he’s concerned about Jalen Duren, and what has stood out positively this year. The guys also discuss potential shake ups that could happen this offseason and outline what would make a perfect draft and free agency.

We’ve got you covered for all this and more in this week’s episode!

