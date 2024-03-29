Pistons broadcasting five games on TV20 in season’s final weeks

The Detroit Pistons announced Thursday the team will broadcast five of its remaining nine games on TV-20 Detroit (WMYD), providing access to fans who do not have access to a cable or streaming package that includes Bally Sports Detroit.

It will be the first time the Pistons are being broadcast on an over-the-air channel since 2007-08.

The games will feature the production team and on-air talent of the Bally Sports Detroit games, including our friends George Blaha, Greg Kelser, Natalie Kerwin, and Johnny Kane. The games will also be broadcast on either Bally Sports Detroit or Bally Sports Detroit Plus.

The games slated for broadcast on TV-20 are:

April 1 at 7 p.m., Detroit Pistons vs. Memphis Grizzlies

April 9 at 7 p.m., Detroit Pistons at Philadelphia 76ers

April 11 at 7 p.m., Detroit Pistons vs. Chicago Bulls

April 12 at 8:30 p.m., Detroit Pistons at Dallas Mavericks

April 14 at 3:30 p.m., Detroit Pistons at San Antonio Spurs

This continues a trend in the NBA as teams have responded to the collapse of regional sports networks, including Bally Sports’ parent company, Diamond Sports Group. Other franchises have responded by shifting their model toward more broadcast on over-the-air networks.

That marks a significant sacrifice in revenue, but does allow more fans to watch the games and, potentially, build up the fan base.

Most notably, Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia announced a new media rights model that saw all Suns’ games not already slated for national TV transitioning to a free-access over-the-air channel with a direct-to-consumer subscription option.

I would love to see the Pistons explore a similar model for Pistons fans to try and engender some goodwill with a fan base that has certainly earned some. It’s interesting that the last time the Pistons were on TV-20 were also the last time the franchise was particularly relevant. Maybe it’s just the thing needed to get out of the NBA abyss,