Pistons vs. Wizards GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

This cruel season continues its descent into oblivion. Tonight, the NBA’s two worst teams face off, as the 12-win Detroit Pistons play the 14-win Washington Wizards. A win by the Wizards tonight feel like a nail in the coffin of Detroit securing the worst record in the NBA with just nine games remaining. A loss feels likely for the Pistons as the injury report has most of the important players on the team on it. The top three guards in the rotation, Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, and Marcus Sasser, are listed as questionable. Remaining out are Simone Fontecchio, Quentin Grimes, Isaiah Stewart, Ausar Thompson, and Taj Gibson.

The Wizards will be without Tyus Jones, rookie Bilal Coulibaly, Richaun Holmes, Landry Shamet, and two former Pistons, Isaiah Livers and Eugene Omoruyi. The Wizards are playing their best(?) ball of the season, with three consecutive wins and an overtime loss to the Brooklyn Nets in their previous four games. A loss tonight would be Detroit’s ninth in a row. If they lose out, not only would the Pistons secure the worst record in franchise history by a sizable margin, they would have a 17-game losing streak tethered with a record 28-game losing streak. Let this season end already.

Game Vitals

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +4

Projected Starters

Detroit Pistons (12-61)

Cade Cunningham(?), Jaden Ivey(?), Tosan Evbuomwan, Chimezie Metu, Jalen Duren

Washington Wizards (14-59)

Jordan Poole, Corey Kispert, Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma, Marvin Bagley