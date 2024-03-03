Pistons vs. Magic GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

The Detroit Pistons are no stranger to heart-breaking losses this season so I wouldn’t fault fans for not remembering Detroit’s previous loss to the Orlando Magic. It happened Feb. 24, also known as the game prior to the gut-wrenching loss to the New York Knicks courtesy of a Donte DiVincenzo tackle of Ausar Thompson that went uncalled by the refs.

In that Magic game, the Pistons lost fair and square, at least if you ask the refs. Paolo Banchero, who up to that point had struggled all game, hit an off-balance stepback baseline jumper that may or may not have been a travel (the NBA says not a travel). Jalen Duren provided a contest, but the shot went in anyway, and Duren was called for a foul anyway. Like I said, heart-breaker.

Tonight, they can get that win they were so close to on the 24th. They will do it with their first healthy roster in as far back as I can remember. Marcus Sasser is available tonight, and the Pistons have been desperate for a scorer and ball handler since he went down injured. A bench lineup, and you know an all-bench lineup is coming, of Sasser, Quentin Grimes, Evan Fournier, Simone Fontecchio, and ... sigh ... James Wiseman, is an interesting group.

Game Vitals

When: 6 p.m. ET

Where: Kia Center, Orlando, Florida

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +11

Projected Lineups

Detroit Pistons (9-50)

Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Ausar Thompson, Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren

Orlando Magic (34-26)

Jalen Suggs, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter