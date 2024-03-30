Detroit Pistons ink Chimezie Metu for full season, option for next

The Detroit Pistons announced they have signed forward Chimezie Metu to a full-season deal to conclude the season, and the new deal includes a team option for next season. Metu signed a 10-day deal with the Pistons on March 20. He was eligible to sign an additional 10-day deal, but the Pistons opted to give him a guaranteed deal for the remainder of the season.

In six games with the Pistons, Metu is averaging 7.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.3 steals in 26 minutes per game, including two starts. With the Pistons’ forward rotation in shambles, it is likely Metu will continue getting a steady diet of minutes to conclude the season.

Somehow, the well-traveled Metu is already five years deep into his NBA career. He previously had stops with the San Antonio Spurs, Sacramento Kings, and Phoenix Suns before landing in Detroit.

Metu is far from a perfect player, and I wouldn’t necessarily expect his team option to get picked up for next season on a team with a boatload of money to spend in free agency, but Metu offers up some size and defensive acumen that the Pistons can always use.