Pistons vs. Heat GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

Nothing like playing a team again with a 59 game buffer in between matchups.

By Sean Corp
/ new
NBA: Detroit Pistons at Miami Heat Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat last played the Detroit Pistons 50 losses ago. There have only been 59 games between matchup No. 1 and No. 2. That game, the season’s first, featured 83 combined minutes from three players who aren’t even on the team anymore — 30 for starter Killian Hayes, and more than 50 combined split between Alec Burks, Marvin Bagley and Joe Harris. What a season it’s been. Is it over yet?

Game Vitals

When: 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida
Watch: Bally Sports Detroit
Odds: Pistons +11.5

Projected Lineups

Detroit Pistons (9-51)

Cade Cunnnigham, Jaden Ivey, Ausar Thompson, Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren

Miami Heat (34-26)

Terry Rozier, Duncan Robinson, Jimmy Butler, Nikola Jovic, Bam Adebayo

