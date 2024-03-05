Pistons vs. Heat GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

The Miami Heat last played the Detroit Pistons 50 losses ago. There have only been 59 games between matchup No. 1 and No. 2. That game, the season’s first, featured 83 combined minutes from three players who aren’t even on the team anymore — 30 for starter Killian Hayes, and more than 50 combined split between Alec Burks, Marvin Bagley and Joe Harris. What a season it’s been. Is it over yet?

Game Vitals

When: 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +11.5

Projected Lineups

Cade Cunnnigham, Jaden Ivey, Ausar Thompson, Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren

Miami Heat (34-26)

Terry Rozier, Duncan Robinson, Jimmy Butler, Nikola Jovic, Bam Adebayo