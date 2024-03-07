Detroit Pistons sign Taj Gibson to a 10-day contract

The Detroit Pistons, who released two reserve big men in the days following the NBA Trade Deadline, have fortified the big rotation by signing 38-year-old Taj Gibson to a 10-day contract.

Previously, the Pistons released two former Washington Wizards in Danilo Gallinari and Mike Muscala so the vets could land on contending teams. Gallinari eventually signed with the Milwaukee Bucks and Muscala signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Gibson, a 14-year NBA veteran big man, joins a rotation featuring Jalen Duren, Isaiah Stewart and James Wiseman. A defensive-minded veteran big man has been a giant need for the Pistons since the moment the Pistons decided to trade for young, offensive-minded big man Marvin Bagley (eventually traded in the Gallinari and Muscala deal) and drafted Duren. Instead, the only big man Troy Weaver has added is James Wiseman — another young project big who can’t reliably defend on any given night.

Gibson has played 16 games for an injury-depleted New York Knicks team. The Pistons have 20 games remaining this season, and he could be on the Pistons roster moreso as a mentor and maybe even a potential coaching role after this season and not so much as a player expected to see any significant minutes on the floor.

He should be available for Detroit’s game Thursday night against the Brooklyn Nets.