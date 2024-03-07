Pistons vs. Nets GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

Are the Brooklyn Nets a sign of what could have been or a cautionary tale for the Detroit Pistons? The Nets are an uninspiring 25-37 this season, but that is a 14-game improvement on where the lowly Pistons find themselves. Brooklyn is also coached by one-time likely Pistons head coach Kevin Ollie. Ollie was viewed as the frontrunner for the Pistons job before their hail mary and very large check delivered to secure the services of Monty Williams. Ollie’s brief tenure in Brooklyn as the interim head coach hasn’t instilled much confidence, but Williams’ performance in year 1 of a monster deal is decidedly worse.

The Nets also re-signed potential Pistons wing target Cameron Johnson. But Johnson is only averaging 13.8 points per game on good but not great efficiency. Perhaps that means he was not worth a $100 million contract. But he’d also be the best power forward on the Pistons so who is to quibble about pesky contract details?

Oh yeah, Johnson is also out tonight with an ankle sprain. Availability was another big concern for any team interested in signing him. Other important Nets set to miss the game include Ben Simmons (out for the season-cursed), Day’Ron Sharpe (wrist), Cam Thomas (ankle/foot sprain) and Dariq Whitehead (shin). The Pistons will sit out Quentin Grimes again as they continue to monitor his right knee.

Game Vitals

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +2.5

Projected Lineups

Detroit Pistons (9-52)

Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Ausar Thompson, Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren

Brooklyn Nets (25-37)

Dennis Schroder, Dennis Smith, Mikal Bridges, Dorian Finney-Smith, Nic Claxton