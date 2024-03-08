The Pindown: Ausar Thompson is on the Rise

The Pindown: A Detroit Pistons Podcast is your home for fan-driven Pistons content. Hosted by Wes Davenport, from Motor City Hoops and producer of the Pistons Pulse Podcast, and Blake Silverman, DBB’s resident draft expert. The guys bring a reasoned analysis to a uniquely interactive show.

The Pistons just beat the Nets 118 - 112 and Wes and Blake break it all down in this episode. Ausar Thompson has surged as of late, improving his three point percentage and acting more decisively on offense, the guys discuss what that means for his standing in the rookie power rankings. Blake and Wes also break down the salary cap and how it will impact Simone Fontecchio’s next contract, whether James Wiseman could be resigned, and what starting lineup statistics say should lead to the most wins over the final stretch of the season.

We’ve got you covered for all this and more in this week’s episode!

