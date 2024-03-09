Pistons vs. Mavs GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

The Dallas Mavericks don’t have to go all out to beat the Detroit Pistons, but the Mavs certainly have plenty of motivation not to slip up tonight against one of the league’s worst teams. For one, the Mavs can’t really afford many losses. They currently sit at eighth in the Western Conference, and sit two games behind the sixth-place Phoenix Suns. A jump to sixth would allow them to avoid the Play-In Tournament. Second, Luka Doncic is on a tear, even by his lofty standards, and could make history tonight by giving a damn. Luka can become the first player in NBA history to notch six consecutive triple-doubles while scoring at least 30 points. The Pistons will be looking to build on the quality performance of its young core in Thursday’s victory against the Brooklyn Nets. Chief among them is Cade Cunningham, who has been on a tear since the All-Star Break, leading the team in 3-point shooting, scoring and passing effectively, and limiting his turnovers.

Game Vitals

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +8.5

Projected Lineups

Detroit Pistons (10-52)

Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Ausar Thompson, Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren

Dallas Mavericks (35-28)

Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Derrick Jones, PJ Washington, Daniel Gafford