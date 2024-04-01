Pistons vs. Grizzlies GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

A championship-caliber team will often shorten its rotation to maximize its best players to as few as eight. Rotations rarely expand beyond 10, and a full NBA roster is limited to 15 players. So when I tell you that the Memphis Grizzlies have played 31 players this season and the Detroit Pistons are right behind at 30 players, you know something has gone wrong. Because of injury, trades, suspensions, and lack of overall talent, these two franchises have spent all season cycling through players. Tonight, you are not getting their best.

Cade Cunningham is available for the Pistons, at least. But Simone Fontecchio, Isaiah Stewart, Ausar Thompson, Marcus Sasser, Quentin Grimes, Stanley Umude and Taj Gibson are out. The Grizzlies will be without Ja Morant, Pistons killer Desmond Bane, Marcus Smart, Derrick Rose, John Konchar, Yuta Watanabe, Vince Williams Jr., Ziaire Williams, and Trey Jemison.

Game Vitals

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit, TV-20 WMUD

Odds: Pistons -3

Projected Lineup

Detroit Pistons (13-61)

Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Troy Brown Jr., Tosan Evbuyomwan, Jalen Duren

Memphis Grizzlies (24-50)

Scotty Pippen, Luke Kennard, GG Jackson, Santi Aldama, Jaren Jackson Jr.