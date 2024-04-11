The Pindown: The Offseason Shopping List

The Pindown: A Detroit Pistons Podcast is your home for fan-driven Pistons content. Hosted by Wes Davenport, from Motor City Hoops and producer of the Pistons Pulse Podcast, and Blake Silverman, DBB’s resident draft expert covering both the Pistons and the Motor City Cruise. The guys bring a reasoned analysis to a uniquely interactive show.

Fresh off a loss to the 76ers, all that stands between these Detroit Pistons and franchise history is an improbably three-game win streak. To make matters worse, Cade Cunningham’s injury has been upgraded from “maintenance” to tendonitis. Blake and Wes turn their attention toward the offseason, breaking down potential free agent targets for the Pistons and how Dalton Knecht would fit into this roster. They also discuss Jaden Ivey’s recent hot shooting, and why he seems to have more scrutiny of his jump shot than does Cade.

