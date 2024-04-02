Submit your questions for The Pindown: A Detroit Pistons Podcast

It’s mailbag time. Send in your questions now for this week’s episode of The Pindown: A Detroit Pistons Podcast. Please submit your question to the comments section here or on X/Twitter to @TheRealWesD3 and/or @blakesilverman.

Join Wes and Blake on Wednesday immediately following Pistons-Hawks where we’ll discuss the game and the past week of Detroit basketball. Send in any questions you have to hear answered on the show. Which of the young pieces should be on the roster next season? How can the Pistons build around and maximize Cade Cunningham? Who do we think they should target in the NBA Draft?

The podcast will be uploaded to all audio platforms Thursday morning.

The Pindown: A Detroit Pistons Podcast Vitals:

When: Wednesday April 3 after Pistons-Hawks (around 10 p.m. ET)

Where: Detroit Bad Boys YouTube Channel

How to submit questions:

Detroit Bad Boys Website: Comment section of the weekly Pindown episode articles.

Twitter: @detroitbadboys , @blakesilverman or @therealwesd3

, or YouTube: Chat section of The Pindown live recording — Subscribe here

As always, leave any questions or topics you want to be discussed in the comment section below.

Listen to the show’s recording Thursday morning wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Last Week’s Show: