Report: Detroit Pistons plan to sign Jaylen Nowell to 10-day contract

The Detroit Pistons have their 31st different player of the season ready to hit the floor.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the team plans to sign Jaylen Nowell to a 10-day contract.

The Detroit Pistons are planning to sign guard Jaylen Nowell to a 10-day contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Nowell has played for the Stockton Kings in the NBA G League. He also appeared in nine games for Grizzlies this season, averaging 5.7 points and 1.8 assists. pic.twitter.com/YVqf9JSV4m — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 2, 2024

He has played in 193 NBA games throughout his five-year career. He spent the vast majority of that time with the Minnesota Timberwolves, apart from nine games this season with the Memphis Grizzlies. The Grizzlies signed him to two 10-day contracts in a row beginning in late November.

The 6-foot-4 guard’s career numbers are 8.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He shoots 44.5% from the field and 31.6% from three. He played just under 20 minutes per game last season in Minnesota before he signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Sacramento Kings this past offseason.

He played in 28 games for the Stockton Kings, Sacramento’s G League affiliate, this season. During Stockton’s regular season, he averaged 17.4 points per game and shot 38.5% from three on over six attempts per game.

With just seven games left, Nowell gets the opportunity to find NBA minutes in Detroit on a roster depleted by injuries and a league-worst record.

The Pistons have six games over the next 10 days and will have the opportunity to retain Nowell on a second 10-day contract to round out the year.