Pistons vs. Hawks GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

I’m hopeful that Cade Cunningham plays all seven of the Detroit Pistons’ remaining games, including tonight’s road contest against the Atlanta Hawks. But I don’t know if he will. He’s been nursing some injuries lately, and Detroit is never shy about sitting a player in the final days to secure the right to fall from No. 1 in the NBA Lottery odds to the No. 5 overall pick. I just don’t know how much more Cade we’re going to get this season, so I am going to savor every second of it.

Game Vitals

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +11.5

Projected Lineups

Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Tosan Evbuomwan, Troy Brown Jr, Jalen Duren

Atlanta Hawks (36-40)

DeJounte Murray, Vit Krejci, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Jalen Johnson, Clint Capela