The Pindown: The Malachi Flynn Game!

The Pindown: A Detroit Pistons Podcast is your home for fan-driven Pistons content. Hosted by Wes Davenport, from Motor City Hoops and producer of the Pistons Pulse Podcast, and Blake Silverman, DBB’s resident draft expert covering both the Pistons and the Motor City Cruise. The guys bring a reasoned analysis to a uniquely interactive show.

It’s the Malachi Flynn game! The guys were lucky enough to record immediately following the Pistons 121 to 113 loss to the Atlanta Hawks where guard Malachi Flynn became only the third player in NBA history to score at least 50 points off the bench. Wes argues that this was the most improbably 50 point game in NBA history and Blake gives Flynn his flowers for the even and unselfish game he played. The guys also discuss if Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren would be valued more highly that this year’s first round pick in trade discussions, what the organization can do to regain the faith of the fanbase, and if Troy Weaver is better at drafting talent or making trades.

We’ve got you covered for all this and more in this week’s episode!

