Pistons vs. Nets Game thread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

After being outclassed by a Memphis Grizzlies team cobbling together the semblance of a roster every night, I am not sure what I am supposed to do with the Detroit Pistons. Root for a win? Sure, who cares? Wins or losses don't change the reality of what this season is. This season is awful. An awful look for the owner, for the GM, for the head coach, and for the players. The dye has been cast. We know what we have, and it isn't much.

But if you are rooting for Ws, then it better be tonight. Because if not tonight, I'm not sure the Pistons, regardless of whether Cade Cunningham plays or not, will win another game.

Game Vitals

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Barclays Center

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +10.5

Projected Lineup

Detroit Pistons (13-64)

Marcus Sasser, Jaden Ivey, Troy Brown, Jalen Duren

Brooklyn Nets (30-47)

Dennis Schroeder, Cam Thomas, Mikal Bridges, Dorian Finney-Smith, Nic Claxton