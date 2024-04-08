Submit your questions for The Pindown: A Detroit Pistons Podcast

It’s mailbag time. Send in your questions now for this week’s episode of The Pindown: A Detroit Pistons Podcast. Please submit your question to the comments section here or on X/Twitter to @TheRealWesD3 and/or @blakesilverman.

Join Wes and Blake on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET where we’ll discuss the past week of Pistons basketball. Send in any questions you have to hear answered on the show. What, if anything, should we look for in the final games of a dreadful season? Which pieces should stick around for the foreseeable future? What NBA Draft prospects make sense for the current roster?

The podcast will be uploaded to all audio platforms Thursday morning.

The Pindown: A Detroit Pistons Podcast Vitals:

When: Wednesday April 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Detroit Bad Boys YouTube Channel

How to submit questions:

Detroit Bad Boys Website: Comment section of the weekly Pindown episode articles.

Twitter: @detroitbadboys , @blakesilverman or @therealwesd3

, or YouTube: Chat section of The Pindown live recording — Subscribe here

As always, leave any questions or topics you want to be discussed in the comment section below.

Listen to the show’s recording Thursday morning wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Last Week’s Show: