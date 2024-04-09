Pistons vs. Sixers GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

Cade Cunningham will miss his fourth consecutive game and be unavailable as the Detroit Pistons face the Philadelphia 76ers tonight. There are only three games remaining in the season after tonight, and it is unclear if Cunningham will suit up in any of them. Detroit needs to win all four of its remaining games to avoid setting the franchise record for losses in a single season. Something tells me destiny awaits.

Detroit will once again start Marcus Sasser and Jaden Ivey in its back court, and both players have something to prove as lead ball handlers. A nice showing as an efficient scorer and playmaker would be awfully nice.

The Sixers will be without Tyrese Maxey, newly minted 52-point scorer, but will have Joel Embiid available. Also starting for the Sixers will be former, and potentially future, Piston Tobias Harris. You can be sure I will be watching with an eye toward what it would be like if Tobi is Detroit’s big offseason signing and given $20 million-plus per season. All of the sudden, I am sad.

Game Vitals

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit, TV-20 Detroit

Odds: Pistons +15.5

Projected Lineups

Detroit Pistons (13-65)

Marcus Sasser, Jaden Ivey, Troy Brown, Chimezie Metu, Jalen Duren

Philadelphia 76ers (44-35)

Cameron Payne, Kelly Oubre, Tobias Harris, Nicolas Batum, Joel Embiid