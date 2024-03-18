2024 NBA Draft: Top 45, March Madness watch guide

An updated look at my draft board is here, although not much has changed at the top where the Detroit Pistons will likely be making their first selection.

There used to be just one collegiate player in the top three but that’s now zero after Alexandre Sarr has overtaken Cody Williams.

Kentucky is the team to watch in the NCAA Tournament if you’re looking for prospects.

Big Blue Nation boasts two guards in my top six with a couple other Wildcats appearing on the back half of today’s top 45.

So here’s the order along with info on how to watch each in March Madness where applicable — and remember, this order is subject to change with the draft still months away.

1. Zaccharie Risacher, 6-foot-8 from JL Bourg in France

2. Nikola Topic, 6-foot-6 from Red Star in Serbia

3. Alexandre Sarr, 7-foot-1 from Perth Wildcats in Australia

4. Reed Sheppard, 6-foot-3 from Kentucky

First tournament game: No. 3 Kentucky vs. No. 14 Oakland on Thursday at 7:10 p.m. (all times Eastern) on CBS

5. Cody Williams, 6-foot-8 from Colorado

No. 10 Colorado vs. No. 10 Boise State on Wednesday at 9:10 p.m. on truTV

6. Rob Dillingham, 6-foot-2 from Kentucky

No. 3 Kentucky vs. No. 14 Oakland on Thursday at 7:10 p.m. on CBS

7. Ja’Kobe Walter, 6-foot-5 from Baylor

No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 14 Colgate on Friday at 12:40 p.m. on truTV

8. Stephon Castle, 6-foot-6 from UConn

No. 1 UConn vs. No. 16 Stetson on Friday at 2:45 p.m. on CBS

9. Matas Buzelis, 6-foot-10 from Ignite in G League

10. Isaiah Collier, 6-foot-4 from USC

11. Ron Holland, 6-foot-9 from Ignite in G League

12. Jared McCain, 6-foot-3 from Duke

No. 3 Duke vs. No. 13 Vermont on Friday at 7:10 p.m. on CBS

13. Dalton Knecht, 6-foot-6 from Tennessee

No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 15 Saint Peter’s at 9:20 p.m. on TNT

14. Izan Almansa, 6-foot-10 from Ignite in G League

15. Tidjane Salaun, 6-foot-9 from Cholet in France

16. Kevin McCullar Jr., 6-foot-7 from Kansas

No. 4 Kansas vs. No. 13 Samford on Thursday at 9:55 p.m. on TBS

17. Tyler Smith, 6-foot-10 from Ignite in G League

18. Donovan Clingan, 7-foot-2 from UConn

No. 1 UConn vs. No. 16 Stetson on Friday at 2:45 p.m. on CBS

19. Milan Momcilovic, 6-foot-8 from Iowa State

No. 2 Iowa State vs. No. 15 South Dakota State on Thursday at 7:35 p.m. on truTV

20. Yves Missi, 7-foot from Baylor

No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 14 Colgate on Friday at 12:40 p.m. on truTV

21. Oso Ighodaro, 6-foot-11 from Marquette

No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 15 Western Kentucky on Friday at 2 p.m. on TBS

22. Trey Alexander, 6-foot-3 from Creighton

No. 3 Creighton vs. No. 14 Akron on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. on TNT (first top-45 game in Round of 64)

23. DaRon Holmes II, 6-foot-10 from Dayton

No. 7 Dayton vs. No. 10 Nevada on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. on TBS

24. Kyle Filipowski, 6-foot-11 from Duke

No. 3 Duke vs. No. 13 Vermont on Friday at 7:10 p.m. on CBS

25. Johnny Furphy, 6-foot-9 from Kansas

No. 4 Kansas vs. No. 13 Samford on Thursday at 9:55 p.m. on TBS

26. Tyler Kolek, 6-foot-3 from Marquette

No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 15 Western Kentucky on Friday at 2 p.m. on TBS

27. Justin Edwards, 6-foot-7 from Kentucky

No. 3 Kentucky vs. No. 14 Oakland on Thursday at 7:10 p.m. on CBS

28. Ryan Dunn, 6-foot-8 from Virginia

No. 10 Virginia vs. No. 10 Colorado State on Tuesday at 9:10 p.m. on truTV

29. Tristan da Silva, 6-foot-9 from Colorado

No. 10 Colorado vs. No. 10 Boise State on Wednesday at 9:10 p.m. on truTV

30. Dillon Jones, 6-foot-6 from Weber State

31. Tristen Newton, 6-foot-5 from UConn

No. 1 UConn vs. No. 16 Stetson on Friday at 2:45 p.m. on CBS

32. Harrison Ingram, 6-foot-7 from UNC

No. 1 UNC vs. No. 16 Wagner/Howard on Thursday at 2:45 p.m. on CBS

33. Devin Carter, 6-foot-3 from Providence

34. Kyshawn George, 6-foot-8 from Miami

35. KJ Simpson, 6-foot-2 from Colorado

No. 10 Colorado vs. No. 10 Boise State on Wednesday at 9:10 p.m. on truTV

36. Pacome Dadiet, 6-foot-7 from Ratiopharm Ulm in Germany

37. DJ Wagner, 6-foot-4 from Kentucky

No. 3 Kentucky vs. No. 14 Oakland on Thursday at 7:10 p.m. on CBS

38. Baylor Scheierman, 6-foot-6 from Creighton

No. 3 Creighton vs. No. 14 Akron on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. on TNT

39. Tyon Grant-Foster, 6-foot-7 from Grand Canyon

No. 12 Grand Canyon vs. No. 5 Saint Mary’s on Friday at 10:05 p.m. on truTV

40. Jalen Bridges, 6-foot-7 from Baylor

No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 14 Colgate on Friday at 12:40 p.m. on truTV

41. Jackson Shelstad, 6-foot from Oregon

No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 6 South Carolina on Thursday at 4 p.m. on TNT

42. Wooga Poplar, 6-foot-5 from Miami

43. Cam Spencer, 6-foot-4 from UConn

No. 1 UConn vs. No. 16 Stetson on Friday at 2:45 p.m. on CBS

44. Blake Hinson, 6-foot-8 from Pitt

45. Jaelen House, 6-foot-1 from New Mexico

No. 11 New Mexico vs. No. 6 Clemson on Friday at 3:10 p.m. on truTV