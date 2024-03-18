2024 NBA Draft: Top 45, March Madness watch guide

An updated look at my draft board is here, although not much has changed at the top where the Detroit Pistons will likely be making their first selection.
There used to be just one collegiate player in the top three but that’s now zero after Alexandre Sarr has overtaken Cody Williams.
Kentucky is the team to watch in the NCAA Tournament if you’re looking for prospects.
Big Blue Nation boasts two guards in my top six with a couple other Wildcats appearing on the back half of today’s top 45.
So here’s the order along with info on how to watch each in March Madness where applicable — and remember, this order is subject to change with the draft still months away.
1. Zaccharie Risacher, 6-foot-8 from JL Bourg in France
2. Nikola Topic, 6-foot-6 from Red Star in Serbia
3. Alexandre Sarr, 7-foot-1 from Perth Wildcats in Australia
4. Reed Sheppard, 6-foot-3 from Kentucky
First tournament game: No. 3 Kentucky vs. No. 14 Oakland on Thursday at 7:10 p.m. (all times Eastern) on CBS
5. Cody Williams, 6-foot-8 from Colorado
No. 10 Colorado vs. No. 10 Boise State on Wednesday at 9:10 p.m. on truTV
6. Rob Dillingham, 6-foot-2 from Kentucky
No. 3 Kentucky vs. No. 14 Oakland on Thursday at 7:10 p.m. on CBS
7. Ja’Kobe Walter, 6-foot-5 from Baylor
No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 14 Colgate on Friday at 12:40 p.m. on truTV
8. Stephon Castle, 6-foot-6 from UConn
No. 1 UConn vs. No. 16 Stetson on Friday at 2:45 p.m. on CBS
9. Matas Buzelis, 6-foot-10 from Ignite in G League
10. Isaiah Collier, 6-foot-4 from USC
11. Ron Holland, 6-foot-9 from Ignite in G League
12. Jared McCain, 6-foot-3 from Duke
No. 3 Duke vs. No. 13 Vermont on Friday at 7:10 p.m. on CBS
13. Dalton Knecht, 6-foot-6 from Tennessee
No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 15 Saint Peter’s at 9:20 p.m. on TNT
14. Izan Almansa, 6-foot-10 from Ignite in G League
15. Tidjane Salaun, 6-foot-9 from Cholet in France
16. Kevin McCullar Jr., 6-foot-7 from Kansas
No. 4 Kansas vs. No. 13 Samford on Thursday at 9:55 p.m. on TBS
17. Tyler Smith, 6-foot-10 from Ignite in G League
18. Donovan Clingan, 7-foot-2 from UConn
No. 1 UConn vs. No. 16 Stetson on Friday at 2:45 p.m. on CBS
19. Milan Momcilovic, 6-foot-8 from Iowa State
No. 2 Iowa State vs. No. 15 South Dakota State on Thursday at 7:35 p.m. on truTV
20. Yves Missi, 7-foot from Baylor
No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 14 Colgate on Friday at 12:40 p.m. on truTV
21. Oso Ighodaro, 6-foot-11 from Marquette
No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 15 Western Kentucky on Friday at 2 p.m. on TBS
22. Trey Alexander, 6-foot-3 from Creighton
No. 3 Creighton vs. No. 14 Akron on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. on TNT (first top-45 game in Round of 64)
23. DaRon Holmes II, 6-foot-10 from Dayton
No. 7 Dayton vs. No. 10 Nevada on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. on TBS
24. Kyle Filipowski, 6-foot-11 from Duke
No. 3 Duke vs. No. 13 Vermont on Friday at 7:10 p.m. on CBS
25. Johnny Furphy, 6-foot-9 from Kansas
No. 4 Kansas vs. No. 13 Samford on Thursday at 9:55 p.m. on TBS
26. Tyler Kolek, 6-foot-3 from Marquette
No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 15 Western Kentucky on Friday at 2 p.m. on TBS
27. Justin Edwards, 6-foot-7 from Kentucky
No. 3 Kentucky vs. No. 14 Oakland on Thursday at 7:10 p.m. on CBS
28. Ryan Dunn, 6-foot-8 from Virginia
No. 10 Virginia vs. No. 10 Colorado State on Tuesday at 9:10 p.m. on truTV
29. Tristan da Silva, 6-foot-9 from Colorado
No. 10 Colorado vs. No. 10 Boise State on Wednesday at 9:10 p.m. on truTV
30. Dillon Jones, 6-foot-6 from Weber State
31. Tristen Newton, 6-foot-5 from UConn
No. 1 UConn vs. No. 16 Stetson on Friday at 2:45 p.m. on CBS
32. Harrison Ingram, 6-foot-7 from UNC
No. 1 UNC vs. No. 16 Wagner/Howard on Thursday at 2:45 p.m. on CBS
33. Devin Carter, 6-foot-3 from Providence
34. Kyshawn George, 6-foot-8 from Miami
35. KJ Simpson, 6-foot-2 from Colorado
No. 10 Colorado vs. No. 10 Boise State on Wednesday at 9:10 p.m. on truTV
36. Pacome Dadiet, 6-foot-7 from Ratiopharm Ulm in Germany
37. DJ Wagner, 6-foot-4 from Kentucky
No. 3 Kentucky vs. No. 14 Oakland on Thursday at 7:10 p.m. on CBS
38. Baylor Scheierman, 6-foot-6 from Creighton
No. 3 Creighton vs. No. 14 Akron on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. on TNT
39. Tyon Grant-Foster, 6-foot-7 from Grand Canyon
No. 12 Grand Canyon vs. No. 5 Saint Mary’s on Friday at 10:05 p.m. on truTV
40. Jalen Bridges, 6-foot-7 from Baylor
No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 14 Colgate on Friday at 12:40 p.m. on truTV
41. Jackson Shelstad, 6-foot from Oregon
No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 6 South Carolina on Thursday at 4 p.m. on TNT
42. Wooga Poplar, 6-foot-5 from Miami
43. Cam Spencer, 6-foot-4 from UConn
No. 1 UConn vs. No. 16 Stetson on Friday at 2:45 p.m. on CBS
44. Blake Hinson, 6-foot-8 from Pitt
45. Jaelen House, 6-foot-1 from New Mexico
No. 11 New Mexico vs. No. 6 Clemson on Friday at 3:10 p.m. on truTV
Loading comments...